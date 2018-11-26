Jackson will be re-examined Monday after playing through a thumb injury in Sunday's 27-9 win over the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coach Dirk Koetter's decision to turn over the starting quarterback gig to Jameis Winston in Week 12 didn't bear fruit for Jackson, who finished with three catches for a season-low 19 yards on eight targets and rushed once for six yards. Jackson has now failed to reach the end zone in four straight contests while snagging just over half (14) of his 27 targets over that span. The thumb injury he's battled over the last two games surely hasn't helped the 32-year-old, but it's not believed he suffered a significant aggravation Sunday. Assuming that's the case, Jackson should be good to go Week 13 against the Panthers, but he may rank as a lower-floor fantasy option at this point than both Mike Evans and Adam Humphries among the Tampa Bay receivers.