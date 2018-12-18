Jackson (thumb) hopes to end a three-game absence Sunday in Dallas, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson hasn't practiced since injuring his left thumb on Nov. 18, so his ability to take part in drills and maintain participation this week will be key for the Buccaneers' decision-making process. Anything short of that may spur coach Dirk Koetter to shut Jackson down yet again, which would allow Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries to keep a hold on significant roles.

