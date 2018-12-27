Jackson (Achilles) has expressed a desire to part ways with the Buccaneers at the conclusion of the 2018 season, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Anderson's scoop doesn't come as much of a surprise after Jackson has seen a role reduction for much of the second half of the season while missing three games with a thumb injury along the way. Even at 32 years old, the speedy wideout still has some playmaking ability downfield -- he leads the NFL with 18.9 yards per reception -- but the Buccaneers likely envision youngster Chris Godwin filling a similar role at a more affordable price. Jackson is owed $10 million in 2019, so the Buccaneers could free up a significant chunk of cap space by cutting him loose. As for his outlook for the season finale against the Falcons, Jackson is tending to an Achilles injury that could keep him unavailable for the contest or limited if he suits up.