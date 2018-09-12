As of Wednesday, Jackson is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson is also dealing with a shoulder issue, but the report notes that his concussion is the bigger concern with regard to the wideout's Week 2 availability. In 20 snaps worth of action prior to his exit from this past Sunday's win over the Saints, Jackson hauled in all five of his targets for 146 yards and two TDs. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, added snaps/looks would be on tap for Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries.