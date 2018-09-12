Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: In concussion protocol
As of Wednesday, Jackson is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jackson is also dealing with a shoulder issue, but the report notes that his concussion is the bigger concern with regard to the wideout's Week 2 availability. In 20 snaps worth of action prior to his exit from this past Sunday's win over the Saints, Jackson hauled in all five of his targets for 146 yards and two TDs. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, added snaps/looks would be on tap for Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Suffers concussion•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as co-starter•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Productive yet again•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Paces team in receiving yardage•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Corrals 18-yard reception in exhibition opener•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Seeing some punt returner reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...