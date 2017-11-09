Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: In line for potential bump in targets

Jackson, who's seen a significant drop in his trademark deep-ball success in his first Buccaneers season, is likely to see an increased target share in Week 10 with Mike Evans (suspension) out.

As per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Jackson had 56 catches on throws of at least 30 yards between his rookie 2008 campaign and 2016, 15 more than any other player over that span. Moreover, his 25 touchdown receptions on those completions were tops in the NFL during that stretch. However, Jackson has come up empty on the nine such occasions he's been targeted under those circumstances in Tampa, while Jameis Winston (shoulder) has just a 27.8 completion percentage on passes of 20 or more air yards to Jackson, as per Laine. The 10-year veteran should nevertheless see more opportunities than usual against the Jets this coming Sunday with Evans out, and even the fact that he'll be working with Ryan Fitzpatrick could tilt in his favor. One of Jackson's two receiving touchdowns on the season came off the arm of Fitzpatrick, who hooked up with him for a four-yard score against the Cardinals in a Week 6 loss.