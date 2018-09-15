Updating a previous report, Jackson is expected to clear the concussion protocol and play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson practiced in full Friday, but such activity doesn't mean he emerged from the protocol even though there are reports the veteran has already cleared. Because he's slated to do so and may have been cleared since the time of Fowler's report, Jackson should act as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Mike Evans in Week 2. Expect Jackson's status to be fully clarified approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.