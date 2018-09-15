Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: In line to play Sunday
Updating a previous report, Jackson is expected to clear the concussion protocol and play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson practiced in full Friday, but such activity doesn't mean he emerged from the protocol even though there are reports the veteran has already cleared. Because he's slated to do so and may have been cleared since the time of Fowler's report, Jackson should act as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Mike Evans in Week 2. Expect Jackson's status to be fully clarified approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Expected to clear concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Taking part in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns in limited capacity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...