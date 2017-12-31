Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Inactive in Week 17
Jackson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran speedster had practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but with nothing to play for in the season finale, he won't be exposed to potential further damage. Jackson missed the Week 16 tilt against the Panthers as well, and as was the case in that contest, rookie Chris Godwin (ankle) will slot in as the No. 2 wideout alongside Mike Evans in Jackson's stead.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Questionable to return for finale•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Limited in Wednesday's session•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing Friday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...