Jackson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran speedster had practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but with nothing to play for in the season finale, he won't be exposed to potential further damage. Jackson missed the Week 16 tilt against the Panthers as well, and as was the case in that contest, rookie Chris Godwin (ankle) will slot in as the No. 2 wideout alongside Mike Evans in Jackson's stead.