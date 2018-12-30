Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Inactive Week 17
Jackson (Achilles) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
As expected, Jackson will be in street clothes for what's increasingly expected to be his final game in Tampa. The disgruntled veteran has made no secret of his desire to play elsewhere in 2019, so an offseason divorce appears highly likely. Both Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries stand to benefit from Jackson's absence Sunday.
