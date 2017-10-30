Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Inefficient with targets
Jackson secured just three of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
It was another frustrating day for Jackson, the kind that's been far too common in the first half of his initial Buccaneers campaign. The veteran speedster has posted under 40 receiving yards in three of his last five games, and a general inefficiency with his opportunities is at the center of his lackluster production. Jackson has seen a robust 37 targets (7.4 per game) over that span, yet has brought in only 18 of them (48.6 percent catch rate). He uncharacteristically managed just one catch over 40 yards over his first seven contests as well, adding to the disappointment. He'll look to break out in the offense-friendly conditions of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during a Week 9 battle against the Saints.
