Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Injures foot Sunday
Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's contest at Dallas due to a foot injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
In his return from a three-game absence, Jackson exchanged complications with his left thumb for a foot issue, but not before recording one catch (on three targets) for 24 yards and one rush for four yards. If he remains sidelined, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries will take on expanded roles in the passing attack yet again.
