Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Injures thumb Sunday
Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
At the time of his departure in the third quarter, Jackson had two catches (on two targets) for 26 yards. As long as Jackson is sidelined, the Buccaneers will have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Adam Humphries and Justin Watson available at wide receiver.
