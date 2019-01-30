Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Interested in working with McVay
Jackson (Achilles) said he would like to play for the Rams, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Given that the Rams aren't a fit in terms of positional need or cap space, this comment is only interesting as an implicit admission that Jackson doesn't expect to be back in Tampa Bay. With a non-guaranteed $10 million remaining on his contract, the 32-year-old wideout likely will be traded or released at some point during the offseason. Jackson struggled with injuries and never lived up to expectations in his time with the Bucs, but he at least proved he's still a first-rate deep threat, producing 18.9 yards per catch and 10.5 per target in 2018. There hasn't been anything to suggest late-season thumb and Achilles injuries will have an impact on his preparation for 2019.
