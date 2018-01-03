Jackson (ankle) finished his first Buccaneers season with 50 receptions (on 91 targets) for 668 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games. He also rushed three times for 38 yards.

The 10-year veteran's final numbers weren't drastically different from his final Redskins season in 2016 as far as receptions, but his yardage saw a precipitous drop from the 1,005 he'd tallied while catching passes from Kirk Cousins last year. Jackson's 13.4 YPC was also a career low, but as per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the 31-year-old speedster led the NFL with 15.8 air yards per target. However, the accuracy on those throws was an issue, as Jackson was unable to bring in any of the seven targets of 40 or more yards that he saw. Conversely, he notched 11 grabs on such passes during his three-season tenure in the Nation's Capital. According to Laine, head coach Dirk Koetter insists that Jackson hasn't lost a step after watching him up close for a full training camp, preseason and 14 regular-season games, lending credence to the notion that 2017 may have simply been a somewhat rocky acclimation year. Jackson will head into next season looking to drastically improve on his 2017 numbers and add a sixth 1,000-yard season to his resume.