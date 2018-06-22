Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Likely without Winston for first three games
Jackson is slated to catch passes from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three games of the 2018 regular season in the wake of Jameis Winston's expected suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson actually displayed solid rapport with Fitzpatrick over the four-plus games in which the latter saw action in last season. The 31-year-old pass catcher hauled in two of his three touchdowns on the season from the veteran backup, and he posted 19 grabs on 30 targets overall during the four contests that Fitzpatrick started. Jackson is looking to significantly improve on a lackluster first season in Tampa during which he posted career lows in YPC (13.4), YPT (7.3) and receiving yards per game (47.7), and as such, has been making appearances in OTAs this offseason in an effort to improve his chemistry with Winston. However, barring a last-minute development, it appears he'll have to wait until at least Week 4 of the regular season before he can start to see that work pay dividends.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Makes appearance at OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Expected to rebound•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: No longer under investigation•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Lackluster first season in Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Inactive in Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Questionable to return for finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...