Jackson is slated to catch passes from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three games of the 2018 regular season in the wake of Jameis Winston's expected suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson actually displayed solid rapport with Fitzpatrick over the four-plus games in which the latter saw action in last season. The 31-year-old pass catcher hauled in two of his three touchdowns on the season from the veteran backup, and he posted 19 grabs on 30 targets overall during the four contests that Fitzpatrick started. Jackson is looking to significantly improve on a lackluster first season in Tampa during which he posted career lows in YPC (13.4), YPT (7.3) and receiving yards per game (47.7), and as such, has been making appearances in OTAs this offseason in an effort to improve his chemistry with Winston. However, barring a last-minute development, it appears he'll have to wait until at least Week 4 of the regular season before he can start to see that work pay dividends.