Jackson (thumb) is listed as a limited participant on the Wednesday injury report.

Jackson was able to play through the injury in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants, finishing with four catches for 38 yards on seven targets. He'll likely be fine for Sunday's game against the 49ers, hoping to get back on track as the Bucs return to Jameis Winston under center. Jackson will still share snaps with Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin, but there may be a tiny bit more to go around now that tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) is out of the picture.

