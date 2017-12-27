Jackson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Jackson's sprained left ankle forced his first absence of the season in the Week 16 loss to the Panthers, but his attendance for the team's first practice of the current week portends well for his availability for the season finale against the Saints. If the wideout is able to put forth a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely reclaim his starting role Sunday, resulting in fewer targets to go around for Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin (ankle).