Jackson and fellow receiver Chris Godwin are both listed as starting options opposite Mike Evans on the initial regular-season depth chart, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Godwin has been coming on all summer, stirring up talk that the second-year wideout could potentially supplant Jackson, or make a significant dent in his opportunities at a minimum. The first depth chart of the regular season lends further credence to that notion, although the unusual decision to list both receivers as starting options could ultimately translate to the Bucs deploying three-receiver sets as a base formation more often to start the season. Despite all the buzz surrounding Godwin, it bears mentioning the coach Dirk Koetter has confirmed he'll emphasize getting Jackson the ball downfield more often this season, and that the veteran speedster enjoyed a productive preseason in limited opportunities (six receptions, 127 yards).