Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as co-starter
Jackson and Chris Godwin are both listed as starting options at wide receiver opposite Mike Evans on the Buccaneers' initial regular-season depth chart, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin has been coming on strong all summer, stirring up talk that the second-year wideout could supplant Jackson or make a significant dent in the veteran's opportunities at a minimum. The first depth chart of the regular season lends further credence to that notion, although the unusual decision to list both receivers as co-starters could ultimately translate to the Bucs deploying three-receiver sets as a base formation more often. Despite all the buzz surrounding Godwin, it bears mentioning that head coach Dirk Koetter has confirmed he'll emphasize getting Jackson the ball downfield more often this season. The 31-year-old speedster enjoyed a productive preseason in limited opportunities, hauling in six receptions for 127 yards.
