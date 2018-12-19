Jackson (thumb) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Practicing for the first time since late November, the 32-year-old speed demon seemingly hopes to return for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, even though his team doesn't have any shot of reaching the playoffs. Given the lack of guaranteed money remaining on his contract, Jackson may view the final two weeks of the season as an opportunity to audition for his next team. Whatever the case, a return for Week 16 would put a major dent in the fantasy prospects of Chris Godwin, who caught one of 13 targets the past two weeks in a pair of difficult matchups. Jackson reportedly looked comfortable catching passes during Wednesday's practice, perhaps setting the state for an upgrade to full participation Thursday and/or Friday.

