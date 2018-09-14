Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as questionable after full practice
Jackson (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Jackson started as a non-participant Wednesday and progressed to limited participation Thursday. The listing on Friday's injury report suggests he's on the right side of 'questionable', but we may not have a final answer until some point over the weekend. Fortunately, the Bucs are scheduled for a 1:00 PM ET kickoff in a tricky matchup with the defending champs. Chris Godwin will take on extra snaps and targets if Jackson doesn't end up playing.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Taking part in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Practices Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: In concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Suffers concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.