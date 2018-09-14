Jackson (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jackson started as a non-participant Wednesday and progressed to limited participation Thursday. The listing on Friday's injury report suggests he's on the right side of 'questionable', but we may not have a final answer until some point over the weekend. Fortunately, the Bucs are scheduled for a 1:00 PM ET kickoff in a tricky matchup with the defending champs. Chris Godwin will take on extra snaps and targets if Jackson doesn't end up playing.