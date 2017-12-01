Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as questionable
Jackson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jackson was held out of practice Wednesday but managed limited session Thursday and Friday. There hasn't been any indication his injury is serious, but cautious owners will still want to check back when the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he plays, Jackson will have a favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that surrenders 8.9 yards per target to wide receivers. He also stands to benefit from Jameis Winston's return to the starting role.
