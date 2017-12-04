Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Logs pair of catches in OT loss

Jackson (foot) brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Coming off season highs in receptions (eight) and targets (11) in Week 12, Jackson's downturn was a significant disappointment for fantasy owners, especially considering his matchup against a porous Packers secondary. The 31-year-old has provided rollercoaster production throughout his first Buccaneers campaign, posting three or fewer catches in seven games while logging between 60 and 106 receiving yards in five others. He'll look to generate one of his better efforts versus the Lions in Week 14.