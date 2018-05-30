Jackson was present for the start of OTAs last week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is known for training the majority of the offseason in his native California, where he typically engages in a program focused on speed. However, he was present and accounted for at the first day of OTAs last week as part of his ongoing effort to build additional chemistry with Jameis Winston. Despite his presence last week, Jackson is not expected to attend every voluntary offseason practice, as he's also trying to keep up with his normal offseason regimen as much as possible.