Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: May have role in Tampa under Arians
New coach Bruce Arians recently had a lengthy discussion with Jackson (Achilles) and said he looks forward to working with the veteran wide receiver in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Arians sung a different tune than general manager Jason Licht, who said the team remains open to all options with the veteran wideout. Jackson has been frustrated by his lack of chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston, making the 32-year-old an obvious candidate for trade or release ahead of the final season of a three-year, $33.5 million contract. The move would free up $10 million in cap space and seemed obvious a couple months ago, but the Bucs may view things differently after they hired a coach best known for his vertical passing attack. With Adam Humphries scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the team could move Mike Evans and/or Chris Godwin into the slot more often to free up the logjam outside. Regardless of where Jackson ends up playing in 2019, the finger and Achilles injuries he suffered late in the 2018 campaign shouldn't impact his preparation for OTAs.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Interested in working with McVay•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Disappointing 2018 campaign•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Inactive Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not on track to play•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not seen at practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Missing another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...