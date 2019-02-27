New coach Bruce Arians recently had a lengthy discussion with Jackson (Achilles) and said he looks forward to working with the veteran wide receiver in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Arians sung a different tune than general manager Jason Licht, who said the team remains open to all options with the veteran wideout. Jackson has been frustrated by his lack of chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston, making the 32-year-old an obvious candidate for trade or release ahead of the final season of a three-year, $33.5 million contract. The move would free up $10 million in cap space and seemed obvious a couple months ago, but the Bucs may view things differently after they hired a coach best known for his vertical passing attack. With Adam Humphries scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the team could move Mike Evans and/or Chris Godwin into the slot more often to free up the logjam outside. Regardless of where Jackson ends up playing in 2019, the finger and Achilles injuries he suffered late in the 2018 campaign shouldn't impact his preparation for OTAs.