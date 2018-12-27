Jackson (Achilles) wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jackson's back-to-back absences from practice to open Week 17 preparations don't bode well for his chances of suiting up in the season finale Sunday against the Falcons. If Jackson misses the contest, it could spell an end to his tenure in Tampa Bay, as Josina Anderson of ESPN relayed earlier Wednesday that the wideout has expressed a preference to move on from the organization after the season. The Buccaneers presumably feel the same way, as Jackson is due $10 million in 2019 and could be adequately replaced by Chris Godwin, who has flashed some big-play ability in his two NFL seasons and is significantly more affordable.

