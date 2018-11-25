Jackson brought in three of eight targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

The Bucs are clearly trying to get the ball into Jackson's hands -- his eight targets Sunday tied Mike Evans for the team lead -- but he's having trouble finding success downfield irrespective of the quarterback under center. Jackson now has back-to-back single-digit YPC figures for the first time this season, and he's been under 40 receiving yards in four of his last six games. Jackson's touchdown-less streak is now at four games as well, something he'll look to remedy against the Panthers in Week 13.