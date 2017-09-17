Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Modest regular-season debut Sunday
Jackson brought in three of seven targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
The veteran speedster wasn't overly efficient with his targets, but he managed a nifty 21-yard reception late in the second quarter and was solid overall. Jackson will certainly be called upon to do more than was required of him in Sunday's blowout victory on many other weeks this season, and his ability to threaten defenses should help the likes of Mike Evans, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard enjoy a fair share of one-on-one coverage throughout the campaign.
