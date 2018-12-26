Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson returned Week 16 from a three-game absence due to a thumb injury, only to leave the contest for a spell due to a foot concern. He brought in just one of his four targets for 24 yards, marking his third-fewest yards in 26 appearances as a member of the Buccaneers. The reason for Wednesday's lack of activity will be included on the team's first Week 17 practice report.