Tampa police are no longer investigating a Dec. 24 incident involving a car registered to Jackson, Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com reports.

Jackson's Chevy Silverado was left abandoned at the scene of a crash on Christmas Eve, with police finding marijuana and hollow-point bullets in the vehicle. A spokesman for the Tampa Police Department said that because there weren't any witnesses or other evidence to place Jackson or another driver behind the wheel at the time of the crash, the case will become inactive. Jackson isn't set to face any discipline from the NFL or the Buccaneers and should be in store for a normal offseason after recording 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games during his first campaign in Tampa Bay.