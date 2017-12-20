Jackson (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson shuffled in and out of the lineup Monday against the Falcons, but ultimately he was deemed doubtful to return due to an ankle injury. Afterward, he needed crutches to move about, and his left ankle was encased in a walking boot. As a result, his lack of activity Wednesday isn't much of a surprise as he focuses on rehabilitation. Due to his veteran status, he doesn't need practice in order to play on game days, so his listing on the final injury report of the week may provide the best indication of his status heading into Sunday's game at Carolina.