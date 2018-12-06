Jackson (thumb) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, Jackson didn't fit in any activity behind closed doors after he wasn't spotted on the field in the media-access portion of the session. After sitting out the Week 13 win over the Panthers and with back-to-back absences at practice to open Week 14, Jackson looks to be trending toward another inactive status Sunday against the Saints.

