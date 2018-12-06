Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Non-participant in practice
Jackson (thumb) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, Jackson didn't fit in any activity behind closed doors after he wasn't spotted on the field in the media-access portion of the session. After sitting out the Week 13 win over the Panthers and with back-to-back absences at practice to open Week 14, Jackson looks to be trending toward another inactive status Sunday against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not seen at practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as non-participant•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could be held out•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Remains limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Officially listed as limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...