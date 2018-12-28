Jackson (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Absent from practice throughout the week, Jackson doesn't seem to have much shot at playing in what could be his final game with the Buccaneers. The team can free up $10 million in cap space by releasing him after the season, with no shortage of alternative at wide receiver in the form of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries. The presumed Week 17 absence should free up a few more snaps and targets for Godwin outside.