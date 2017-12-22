Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing Friday
Jackson (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jackson has not practiced at all this week, so his chances of playing in Sunday's matchup with the Panthers are not good. The Buccaneers will reveal Jackson's official status for Week 16 after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Sporting crutches postgame•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Contributes 64 total yards•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Logs pair of catches in OT loss•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...