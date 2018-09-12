Jackson (shoulder/concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson emerged from Week 1 with a concussion and shoulder injury, the former of which is the most concerning for his upcoming availability, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The preceding is no surprise considering the murky nature of head injuries and the rigorous protocol that Jackson must pass through in order to play again. No matter, he has two practices remaining to prove his health in advance of Sunday's contest against one of his former employers, the Eagles.

