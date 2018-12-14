Jackson (thumb) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

It's looking like Jackson will not be able to practice at all for the second week in a row, so his chances of suiting up in Week 15 are not promising. The Buccaneers will reveal whether or not Jackson has any chance to play Sunday when they release their final injury report of the week following Friday's practice.

