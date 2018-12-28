Jackson (Achilles) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jackson looks as though he will miss his third straight practice and is certainly trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 32-year-old has expressed his desire to leave Tampa Bay after the season, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN, so he very well may have played his final game with the Buccaneers. Jackson's status will receive further clarity once the team posts their official injury report Friday.

