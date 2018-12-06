Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not seen at practice
Jackson (thumb) wasn't on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jackson's absence from practices Wednesday and Thursday adds further fuel to the notion that the wideout likely won't be available for a second straight game Sunday against New Orleans, if not shut down for the season. Chris Godwin took on a heightened role while Jackson sat out the Week 13 win over the Panthers, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown on six targets.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as non-participant•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could be held out•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Remains limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Officially listed as limited•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Wearing brace on injured thumb•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...