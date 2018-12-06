Jackson (thumb) wasn't on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson's absence from practices Wednesday and Thursday adds further fuel to the notion that the wideout likely won't be available for a second straight game Sunday against New Orleans, if not shut down for the season. Chris Godwin took on a heightened role while Jackson sat out the Week 13 win over the Panthers, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown on six targets.