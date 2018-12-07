Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not spotted at Friday's practice
Jackson (thumb) was not spotted at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
It's possible Jackson could get some work in behind the scenes, but it's more likely he will miss practice for the third day in a row, which leaves him in position to miss a second game in a row. The Buccaneers will reveal whether or not Jackson has any chance to play this week when they release their final injury report of the week sometime Friday.
