Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Notches rushing score in OT win
Jackson brought in two of five targets for 25 yards and also rushed twice for eight yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.
Jackson couldn't get much going through the air, although his second and final grab was a clutch 14-yard catch on the left sideline that positioned the ball for Chandler Catanzaro's game-winning 59-yard field goal. The veteran receiver also scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 14-yard scamper in the second quarter, his first of the season. Jackson's reception and receiving yardage totals were both his lowest of the season, however, so he'll look to bounce back in those categories against the Bengals in Week 8.
