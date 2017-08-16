Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Nursing sore ankle
Jackson was very limited in Monday's practice due to a sore ankle, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
It is unclear when Jackson sustained the injury, but his status for Thursday's exhibition game versus the Jaguars is certainly up in the air. Expect the Buccaneers to be cautious with the veteran in order to ensure his health as the regular season approaches. He still projects to line up opposite Mike Evans in Week 1.
