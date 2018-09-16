Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Officially active Week 2
Jackson (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
All indications are the veteran speedster will take his usual spot in the starting lineup as the No. 2 receiver opposite Mike Evans. Jackson will look to build in a stellar Week 1 effort versus the Saints where he finished with five receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
