Jackson (thumb) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Despite the official designation, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times observed that Jackson barely did anything at practice, mostly catching passes with one hand while wearing a brace over his injured left hand. The veteran wideout was scheduled to visit a specialist in New York on Monday, but it's unclear if he followed through with the initial plan before rejoining his teammates in Tampa Bay. Whatever the case, Jackson is no lock to play through the thumb injury for a second straight week when the Bucs host the Panthers on Sunday. An absence would free up more playing time for Chris Godwin, who has shared snaps with Jackson throughout most of the season.

