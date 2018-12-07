The Buccaneers list Jackson (thumb) as out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson failed to practice in any capacity this week, making it inevitable that he would be ruled out for a second straight contest. Chris Godwin benefited the most from Jackson's absence in the Week 13 win over the Panthers, pulling in five of six targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. The second-year wideout could continue to earn plenty of attention from quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday with the Saints expected to have top cornerback Marshon Lattimore trail Mike Evans for most of the day.