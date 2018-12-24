Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: One catch in return
Jackson brought in one of four targets for 24 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Jackson's return to action from a thumb injury Sunday was briefly interrupted by a foot issue that forced an exit from the contest, but he was able to return and finish out the game. The veteran's final line was a disappointment, however, as he's seemingly headed to a second disappointing finish in as many seasons in Tampa. Jackson has just four receptions on 12 targets in the last two games in which he's seen action, and he hasn't found the end zone in the five straight contests overall. He'll look for better production against the Falcons in the Week 17 finale.
