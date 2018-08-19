Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Paces team in receiving yardage
Jackson secured two of three targets for 73 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.
Jackson's 54-yard connection with Jameis Winston in the second quarter was one of the highlights of the night and served as what the Bucs hope is a preview of a more prolific deep passing attack this coming season. Jackson averaged a career-low 13.4 yards per catch and 7.3 yards per target in 2017, but his work in both training camp and the first two preseason games (three receptions, 91 yards) suggests the team will emphasize more of a consistent downfield approach with the veteran speedster in the upcoming campaign. Jackson is likely poised for even more extended playing time than the 22 snaps he logged Saturday when Tampa takes on the Vikings next Friday night.
