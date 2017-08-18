Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Plays despite sore ankle Thursday
Jackson (ankle) brought in two of four targets for 17 yards and added 15 yards on his sole rush in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Jackson looked none the worse for wear despite missing practice time this week with his ankle ailment, even getting one carry on a reverse. The speedster played only a modest role in the air attack, but given that Jameis Winston spread the ball around to eight different pass catchers overall, his limited contributions aren't cause for concern. Jackson is likely slated to get his most extensive time on the field yet when the Bucs face the Browns a week from Saturday in their third preseason game.
