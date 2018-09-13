Jackson (shoulder/concussion) took part in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

An active Jackson implies that he's reached stage three (of five) of the NFL's concussion protocol. Considering the work put in, he should be listed as a limited participant (at least) on Thursday's injury report, but the precise tag won't be known until its release. In any case, he seems on the right track to get through the protocol and suit up Sunday against the Eagles.