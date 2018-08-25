Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Productive yet again
Jackson caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Jackson got all his work before halftime, making the most of his 18 snaps. Assuming he's held out of the preseason finale, he'll finish the exhibition slate with six catches for 127 yards on eight targets. The Bucs have shown progress with their stated intention of getting Jackson more involved, but it will probably be more difficult in a Week 1 road game against the Saints, especially with Ryan Fitzpatrick replacing Jameis Winston (suspension). Target volume is still a major concern in a Tampa offense featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Adam Humphries, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
