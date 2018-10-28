Jackson recently requested to be traded from the Buccaneers, but the team has informed the wideout it has no intention of dealing him ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Ryan Fitzpatrick started at quarterback in the Bucs' first four games, Jackson was among the league's most productive receivers, hauling in 17 of 22 targets for 424 yards and three scores. His numbers have slipped, however, since Jameis Winston reclaimed starting duties under center, with Jackson netting only six grabs for 102 yards on 13 targets over the last two contests. While there isn't any apparent off-the-field discord between the receiver and signal-caller, Jackson seems to prefer a move to a team that can make better use of his skills as a downfield threat. Unless the 3-3 Bucs suffer a humiliating loss Sunday in Cincinnati that prompts the team to abandon its hopes of playoff contention, however, it looks like Jackson will remain in Tampa Bay the rest of the season. Jackson's role may continue to be marginalized to some extent with top target Mike Evans in the fold and emerging second-year pass catchers Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard both gaining prominence in the offensive game plans.