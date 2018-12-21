Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Questionable, but slated to play
Jackson (thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The injury designation shouldn't be taken as a sign that Jackson is any real danger of sitting out. The wideout was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday, with coach Dirk Koetter stating after the latter session that Jackson would be active in Week 16, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. After missing the past three games, Jackson likely won't be handed a huge snap load right away and will presumably have to share work with Chris Godwin.
